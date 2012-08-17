MUMBAI Aug 17 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures traded in a narrow range after hitting a fresh contract
high on Friday as improved rains over Rajasthan and Madhya
Pradesh offset firm demand from spot traders ahead of festivals
and thin supply.
* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some
respite to farmers.
* Key kharif pulses-growing states have received good rains
in the past week, aiding the cultivation of the crop. Sowing of
chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends
on soil moisture for proper growth.
* At 0825 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
steady at 4,969 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high
of 5,010 rupees.
* "Chana prices across the futures counter are expected to
be firm as demand is expected to pick up in coming days," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note on Friday.
* Spot traders said demand from millers is very
price-sensitive but expected to stay firm ahead of festivals.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 48 rupees to 4,975
rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million
hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year
earlier.
* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's
annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and
threatening cereal and pulses production.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)