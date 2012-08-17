MUMBAI Aug 17 India's chick peas, or chana, futures traded in a narrow range after hitting a fresh contract high on Friday as improved rains over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh offset firm demand from spot traders ahead of festivals and thin supply.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* Key kharif pulses-growing states have received good rains in the past week, aiding the cultivation of the crop. Sowing of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture for proper growth.

* At 0825 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was steady at 4,969 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 5,010 rupees.

* "Chana prices across the futures counter are expected to be firm as demand is expected to pick up in coming days," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Friday.

* Spot traders said demand from millers is very price-sensitive but expected to stay firm ahead of festivals.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 48 rupees to 4,975 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 7.45 million hectares by Aug. 9, down from 8.93 million hectares a year earlier.

* The monsoon, which brings some 75 percent of India's annual rainfall, is 17 percent short of normal so far and threatening cereal and pulses production. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)