MUMBAI Aug 21 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Tuesday on a drop in spot demand at higher
levels while improved rains over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,
which would help kharif-sowing, weighed on sentiment.
* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some
respite to farmers.
* Rains are expected to continue over parts of Rajasthan,
Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days, the
weather office said in a statement on its website.
* Key kharif pulses-growing states have received good rain
in the past week, aiding cultivation. Sowing of chana, a rabi
crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil
moisture for proper growth.
* At 0757 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell
0.83 percent to 4,899 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic demand has slightly come down at higher prices.
The September contract may take support at 4,880 rupees and
could bounce back as trend is still positive," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 25 rupees to 4,900
rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand from millers and retailers eases around the
5,000-rupee level o n hopes of some dip in prices. However, the
festival season is seen supporting buying on lows.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million
hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)