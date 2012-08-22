MUMBAI Aug 22 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell the fourth straight day on Wednesday tracking sluggish spot market, weak demand from millers and improved rains over parts of kharif pulses-cultivating states.

* Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have been receiving good rains for the last few days, which would help kharif-sowing. The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* At 0825 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.27 percent to 4,779 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is almost negligible from millers in spot on fears of further fall in prices. But at this level, prices should stabilise because festival buying would again pick up," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 67 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand from millers and retailers eases around the 5,000-rupee level on hopes of some dip in prices. However, the festival season is seen supporting buying on lows.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)