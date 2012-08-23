MUMBAI Aug 23 India's chick peas, or chana, futures snapped a 4-day falling streak on Thursday on hopes of a pickup in domestic buying from millers and retailers in the festive season amid thin supplies.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* However, a pickup in rains, which would help kharif-sowing, restricted the upside. The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* Monsoon rains picked up in the past week, bringing some respite to farmers.

* At 0605 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.19 percent to 4,784 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh buying is seen in chana futures after recent correction. Trend is positive because this is the festival season and demand stays firm," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Reddy expects chana prices to touch 4,830 rupees by the end of the session on Thursday.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)