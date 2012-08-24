MUMBAI Aug 24 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Friday as improved rains would aid chana sowing in October, but festive demand and thin supplies restricted the losses.

* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday.

* At 0856 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent to 4,785 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana sowing is expected to be higher because of improved rains, though a lot would depend on September rains which are very crucial for soil moisture," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 68 rupees to 4,886 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)