- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MUMBAI Aug 24 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Friday as improved rains would aid chana sowing in October, but festive demand and thin supplies restricted the losses.
* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday.
* At 0856 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.23 percent to 4,785 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana sowing is expected to be higher because of improved rains, though a lot would depend on September rains which are very crucial for soil moisture," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.
* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.
* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 68 rupees to 4,886 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.53 million hectares by Aug. 16, down from 9.74 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)
MUMBAI, June 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - No one told Indian banks about the capital market conspiracy. While advisers in the United States, Japan and China are being accused of "tacit collusion" for charging high underwriting fees, their Indian counterparts are working for almost free. Advisers selling up to $2.3 billion of stock for State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, may take home a token one rupee – equivalent to $0.015.