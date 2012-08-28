MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
MUMBAI Aug 28 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering after more than a 3 percent fall in the previous session, but improved rains and dull cues from the spot market restricted the upside.
* At 0749 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.37 percent at 4,612 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures but the trend is still weak because of lower domestic demand. Improved rains are also adding to the bearish trend," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have received good rains over past few days.
* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.
* The cultivation of chana, a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October, depends on soil moisture.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 69 rupees to 4,742 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
