MUMBAI Aug 29 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Wednesday as improved rains in leading pulses-cultivating states raised the prospect of better crop in the coming season.

* At 0735 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.32 percent at 4,635 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have received good rains and expect to get more during the next 2-3 days, the weather office said.

* "Rains in pulses growing areas would help chana sowing in October. Kharif pulses have also been benefited by these rains," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.

* Good soil moisture is crucial for the cultivation of chana, a rabi crop whose sowing starts in October.

* Reddy expects chana September contract to trade in the range of 4,580-4,850 rupees in the short term.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 46.5 rupees to 4,784 rupees per 100 kg on thin supply.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)