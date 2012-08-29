MUMBAI Aug 29 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures fell on Wednesday as improved rains in leading
pulses-cultivating states raised the prospect of better crop in
the coming season.
* At 0735 GMT, the most-active chana for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.32 percent at 4,635 rupees per 100 kg.
* Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and
Maharashtra have received good rains and expect to get more
during the next 2-3 days, the weather office said.
* "Rains in pulses growing areas would help chana sowing in
October. Kharif pulses have also been benefited by these rains,"
said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the
week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.
* Good soil moisture is crucial for the cultivation of
chana, a rabi crop whose sowing starts in October.
* Reddy expects chana September contract to trade in the
range of 4,580-4,850 rupees in the short term.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 46.5 rupees to 4,784
rupees per 100 kg on thin supply.
* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83
million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a
year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)