MUMBAI Aug 30 India's chick peas, or chana, futures were up on Thursday as farmers held back supplies on hopes of better prices in the festive season, but improved rains in leading pulses-cultivating states limited the upside.

* At 0827 GMT, the most-active chana contract for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.38 percent at 4,707 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Supplies have been lower because farmers and traders are not bringing in their produce in the market as they are expecting better prices," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag in Karnataka.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 68 rupees to 4,862 rupees per 100 kg on thin supply.

* Traders expect farmers to increase the area under chana cultivation in the season due to better prices and a revival in rains that would improve the soil moisture.

* Some of the leading chana-cultivating states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received good rains in the last few days.

* India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said last week.

* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers have completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)