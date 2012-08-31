MUMBAI Aug 31 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Friday on improved rainfall which would help sowing, and on poor demand in spot markets.

* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.

* At 0901 GMT, the most-active chana contract for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.25 percent at 4,663 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Fresh selling is seen in chana futures because of a decline in the spot demand and improved rains," said Faiyaz Hudani, senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 20.5 rupees to 4,837 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect area under chana cultivation to increase in the season due to better prices and a revival in rains that would improve soil moisture.

* Some of the leading chana-cultivating states have received good rains in the last few days.

* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 8.83 million hectares by Aug. 23, down from 9.98 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)