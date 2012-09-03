MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's chick peas, or chana, futures slipped in afternoon trade on Monday as rains across leading cultivating states raised prospects of better sowing but thin supplies in spot markets in the festival season kept the downside limited.

* Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are expected to receive good rainfall in the next 2-3 days, the weather office said on its website.

* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current season that began in June in what is turning out to be a drought year.

* At 0713 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.37 percent at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains have improved in our state. Trading activities are limited because of a slow down in demand at higher levels," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.

* Traders expect area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices and a revival in rains that would improve soil moisture.

* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year earlier.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 4,838 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)