MUMBAI, Sept 3 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures slipped in afternoon trade on Monday as rains across
leading cultivating states raised prospects of better sowing but
thin supplies in spot markets in the festival season kept the
downside limited.
* Karnataka, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are
expected to receive good rainfall in the next 2-3 days, the
weather office said on its website.
* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past
week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they
have been heavier than normal in the current season that began
in June in what is turning out to be a drought year.
* At 0713 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was down 0.37 percent at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rains have improved in our state. Trading activities are
limited because of a slow down in demand at higher levels," said
Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.
* Traders expect area under chana cultivation to increase
due to better prices and a revival in rains that would improve
soil moisture.
* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million
hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year
earlier.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 38 rupees to 4,838
rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies.
