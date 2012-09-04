MUMBAI, Sept 4 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on hopes of better sowing due to revival in rainfall across leading cultivating states. However, limited spot supplies amid festive demand restricted the losses.

* States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received good rains in the past few days.

* "Rains have been good at most rabi pulses cultivating states in the last 2-3 weeks. These rains are very beneficial for chana sowing as it improves the soil moisture," said Arun Kumar Goel, a trader from Delhi.

* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Thursday, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.

* At 0840 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.48 percent at 4,730 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chowda Reddy, an analyst with JRG Wealth Management, expects the October contract to fall to 4,680 rupees in the short term.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices.

* Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year earlier.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 39.5 rupees to 4,782.5 rupees per 100 kg on thin supplies. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)