MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures rose over 1 percent on Wednesday as a pickup in the spot
prices on improved demand in the festival season and thin
supplies supported prices.
* At 0829 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was up 1.32 percent at 4,823 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The market has been range-bound over the last few
sessions. Some fresh buying is seen which may keep prices firm
by the end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst
at Kotak Commodities.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,816
rupees per 100 kg.
* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the
year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in
the rainy season.
* However, a revival in rainfall is seen restricting the
upside.
* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past
week, the weather office said on Aug. 30, the first time they
have been heavier than normal in the current season that began
in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.
* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to
increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which
sowing starts in October.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million
hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)