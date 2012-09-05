MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's chick peas, or chana, futures rose over 1 percent on Wednesday as a pickup in the spot prices on improved demand in the festival season and thin supplies supported prices.

* At 0829 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.32 percent at 4,823 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The market has been range-bound over the last few sessions. Some fresh buying is seen which may keep prices firm by the end of the session," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 32 rupees to 4,816 rupees per 100 kg.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* However, a revival in rainfall is seen restricting the upside.

* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Aug. 30, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)