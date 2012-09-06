MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's chick peas, or chana, futures edged up on Thursday tracking firm cues from spot markets where supplies were thin amid festive demand.

* At 0716 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 4,885 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sentiment is firm because of lesser supplies. Spot demand is expected to improve because of festive season, but in futures g a ins would be limited because of fears of government interference," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 59 rupees to 4,889 rupees per 100 kg.

* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in the rainy season.

* A revival in rainfall is, however, seen restricting the upside.

* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past week, the weather office said on Aug. 30, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)