MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's chick peas, or chana,
futures edged up on Thursday tracking firm cues from spot
markets where supplies were thin amid festive demand.
* At 0716 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 4,885 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sentiment is firm because of lesser supplies. Spot demand
is expected to improve because of festive season, but in futures
g a ins would be limited because of fears of government
interference," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel
Commodities.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 59 rupees to 4,889
rupees per 100 kg.
* Domestic demand usually remains firm at this time of the
year due to festivals and lower supply of fresh vegetables in
the rainy season.
* A revival in rainfall is, however, seen restricting the
upside.
* Monsoon rains were 6 percent above average in the past
week, the weather office said on Aug. 30, the first time they
have been heavier than normal in the current season that began
in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year.
* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to
increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which
sowing starts in October.
* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million
hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year
earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)