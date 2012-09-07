MUMBAI, Sept 7 India's chick peas, or chana, futures fell on Friday as improved rains boosted hopes of better sowing and aided growth of the kharif pulses.

* At 0850 GMT, the most-active chana contract for October delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 4,884 rupees per 100 kg.

* Three-quarters of the way into the season the rains are still 10 percent short of normal, but the drought's severity has declined as rainfall picked up during the last fortnight in west and south India, where output of cereals and pulses had been threatened.

* "Fresh selling is seen in chana futures as revival in rains have raised hopes of higher sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 13 rupees to 4,887 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase due to better prices. Chana is a rabi crop for which sowing starts in October.

* Farmers completed sowing of kharif pulses on 9.77 million hectares by Aug. 30, down from 10.42 million hectares a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)