MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian chana or chickpea futures fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as heavy rains in key growing areas raised prospects of higher sowing.

* But hopes of better demand during the approaching festival season limited the downtrend.

* "The overall fundamentals for chana are bearish, prices are likely to fall further though festival demand could provide some support to falling prices but it will be short-lived," said Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the week to Sept. 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal rains.

* Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two chana growers, will increase soil moisture and favour higher sowing.

* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November and harvested in February-March.

* Supplies from the new season summer-sown pulses have started hitting the market and are also weighing on prices, said a trader based in Delhi, who didn't wish to be named.

* At 0952 GMT, the key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.40 percent at 4,470 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were flat at 4,600 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)