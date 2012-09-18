MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian chana or chickpea futures
fell in a choppy session on Tuesday as heavy rains in key
growing areas raised prospects of higher sowing.
* But hopes of better demand during the approaching festival
season limited the downtrend.
* "The overall fundamentals for chana are bearish, prices
are likely to fall further though festival demand could provide
some support to falling prices but it will be short-lived," said
Shikha Mittal, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.
* India's monsoon rains were 21 percent above average in the
week to Sept. 12, the third straight week of heavier-than-normal
rains.
* Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the top two
chana growers, will increase soil moisture and favour higher
sowing.
* Chana, a winter-sown crop, is planted in October-November
and harvested in February-March.
* Supplies from the new season summer-sown pulses have
started hitting the market and are also weighing on prices, said
a trader based in Delhi, who didn't wish to be named.
* At 0952 GMT, the key October contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.40 percent at 4,470 rupees per 100 kg.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana prices were flat at 4,600
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)