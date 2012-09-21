MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian chana futures extended
gains for a second session on Friday tracking a firm trend in
spot markets, where buying by wholesale dealers to meet festival
demand pushed up prices.
* At 0719 GMT, the key October contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
up 0.69 percent at 4,540 rupees per 100 kg.
* Chana prices fell by over 500 rupees in the last month as
improvement in rains boosted prospects of higher production of
other summer-sown pulses.
* "Stockists and local dealers don't expect further decline
in chana prices due to strong consumer demand in the ongoing
festival season and it could negate higher supplies of other
summer-sown pulses," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in
Bikaner, Rajasthan.
* Arrivals from the new season crop have begun in small
quantities and may cap the gains, Mankharia said.
* A majority of Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this
month, Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Consumption
of all pulses rises during the festive period.
* India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the
week to Sept. 19, the fourth consecutive week of plentiful
rainfall.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 9 rupees to 4,609
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)