MUMBAI, Sept 21 Indian chana futures extended gains for a second session on Friday tracking a firm trend in spot markets, where buying by wholesale dealers to meet festival demand pushed up prices.

* At 0719 GMT, the key October contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading up 0.69 percent at 4,540 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana prices fell by over 500 rupees in the last month as improvement in rains boosted prospects of higher production of other summer-sown pulses.

* "Stockists and local dealers don't expect further decline in chana prices due to strong consumer demand in the ongoing festival season and it could negate higher supplies of other summer-sown pulses," said Ranjit Mankharia, a trader based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Arrivals from the new season crop have begun in small quantities and may cap the gains, Mankharia said.

* A majority of Indians celebrate the Ganesh festival this month, Dussehra in October and Diwali in November. Consumption of all pulses rises during the festive period.

* India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, the fourth consecutive week of plentiful rainfall.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 9 rupees to 4,609 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)