MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian chana futures fell over 3 percent on Monday to hit a new contract low as demand declined in spot markets and the rupee strengthened against the dollar, which could make imports cheaper.

* The Indian rupee hit a new four-month high on Monday, coming close to breaching 53 to the dollar, on hopes the government will continue its recent reforms blitz.

* "A stronger rupee could make imports cheaper and this is putting pressure on all farm commodity prices including chana," said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare Commodities.

* On Monday, the NCDEX reduced the special margin imposed on buy contracts to 10 percent from 20 percent in an attempt to support prices.

* India needs to import pulses to fill the gap between the annual demand of over 20 million tonnes and production, which is usually about 17-18 million tonnes.

* Scant rains may have reduced output of the summer-sown crop by about 15 percent to 5.26 million tonnes, the government said on Monday. But heavy rains in September could prompt increased sowing of chana and this is also weighing on sentiment, Mullick said.

* Festival-related demand, which supported gains on Friday, is no longer strong as the Ganesh celebrations are ending and other major festivals are still a month away. Indian families traditionally gather for special meals on such occasions.

* "Buying by wholesale dealers has declined as there are no major festivals until the last week of October," said Rajesh Jain, a trader based in Delhi.

* At 1042 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading down 0.16 percent at 4,386 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new contract low of 4,253 rupees.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 163 rupees to 4,423 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)