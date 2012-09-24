MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian chana futures fell over 3
percent on Monday to hit a new contract low as demand declined
in spot markets and the rupee strengthened against the dollar,
which could make imports cheaper.
* The Indian rupee hit a new four-month high on Monday,
coming close to breaching 53 to the dollar, on hopes the
government will continue its recent reforms blitz.
* "A stronger rupee could make imports cheaper and this is
putting pressure on all farm commodity prices including chana,"
said Ajitesh Mullick, head of farm research at Religare
Commodities.
* On Monday, the NCDEX reduced the special margin imposed on
buy contracts to 10 percent from 20 percent in an attempt to
support prices.
* India needs to import pulses to fill the gap between the
annual demand of over 20 million tonnes and production, which is
usually about 17-18 million tonnes.
* Scant rains may have reduced output of the summer-sown
crop by about 15 percent to 5.26 million tonnes, the government
said on Monday. But heavy rains in September could prompt
increased sowing of chana and this is also weighing on
sentiment, Mullick said.
* Festival-related demand, which supported gains on Friday,
is no longer strong as the Ganesh celebrations are ending and
other major festivals are still a month away. Indian families
traditionally gather for special meals on such occasions.
* "Buying by wholesale dealers has declined as there are no
major festivals until the last week of October," said Rajesh
Jain, a trader based in Delhi.
* At 1042 GMT, the key October chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was trading
down 0.16 percent at 4,386 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a new
contract low of 4,253 rupees.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 163 rupees to 4,423
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)