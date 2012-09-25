MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian chana futures rose on short-covering after falling to a fresh contract low in the previous session, while demand from millers in the domestic market supported the upside.

* On Monday, the NCDEX reduced the special margin imposed on buy contracts to 10 percent from 20 in an attempt to support prices.

* At 0851 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.98 percent at 4,427 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a fresh contract low of 4,253 rupees on Monday.

* "Short-covering is supporting prices, but the long-term trend is weak because of prospects of higher chick pea sowing in the upcoming season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* Reddy expects the October contract to touch 4,470 rupees by the end of the session.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 15 rupees to 4,446 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)