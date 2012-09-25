MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian chana futures rose on
short-covering after falling to a fresh contract low in the
previous session, while demand from millers in the domestic
market supported the upside.
* On Monday, the NCDEX reduced the special margin imposed on
buy contracts to 10 percent from 20 in an attempt to support
prices.
* At 0851 GMT, the key October chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.98
percent at 4,427 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a fresh
contract low of 4,253 rupees on Monday.
* "Short-covering is supporting prices, but the long-term
trend is weak because of prospects of higher chick pea sowing in
the upcoming season," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG
Wealth Management.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* Reddy expects the October contract to touch 4,470 rupees
by the end of the session.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana rose 15 rupees to 4,446
rupees per 100 kg.
