MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian chana futures dropped
more than 1 percent on Wednesday on subdued demand from millers
while weak trade in other pulses also weighed on sentiment.
* At 0900 GMT, the key October chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
1.17 percent at 4,395 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand is very weak in all pulses. Pigeon peas, green
gram and black matpe (urad) are all trading lower by a 100
rupees in the local market," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader
from Gulbarga in Karnataka.
* Solanki expects the weakness in demand to continue for a
week, with the Ganesh celebrations coming to an end and other
major festivals still a month away.
* The prospects of an increased area under chana
cultivation, because of improved rains late in the season, also
weighed on sentiment.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 15 rupees to 4,450
rupees per 100 kg.
