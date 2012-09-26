MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian chana futures dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday on subdued demand from millers while weak trade in other pulses also weighed on sentiment.

* At 0900 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.17 percent at 4,395 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is very weak in all pulses. Pigeon peas, green gram and black matpe (urad) are all trading lower by a 100 rupees in the local market," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.

* Solanki expects the weakness in demand to continue for a week, with the Ganesh celebrations coming to an end and other major festivals still a month away.

* The prospects of an increased area under chana cultivation, because of improved rains late in the season, also weighed on sentiment.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 15 rupees to 4,450 rupees per 100 kg.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)