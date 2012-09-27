MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian chana futures edged up on Thursday, on thin supplies and estimates of lower kharif pulses output, due to uneven and weak rains but subdued local demand and prospects of higher chana sowing capped the gains.

* At 0924 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.14 percent at 4,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Estimates of lower kharif pulses output are supporting prices. In the short-term, chana is expected to trade steady to firm," said Vedika Narvekar, an analyst at Angel Commodities.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase because of improved rains late in the season.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana fell 45 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)