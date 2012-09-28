MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian chana futures dropped on
Friday due to slack demand in spot markets from millers and
retailers and prospects of higher sowing, though estimates of
lower kharif pulses output limited the fall.
* At 0925 GMT, the key October chana contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.14
percent at 4,420 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Domestic demand is dull in the spot market and selling
pressure is expected in the futures market at higher levels,"
said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to
increase because of improved rains late in the season.
* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the
monsoon for soil moisture.
* In the Delhi spot market, chana edged up 7 rupees to 4,430
rupees per 100 kg.
* However, estimates of lower kharif pulses output, due to
uneven and weak rains, kept the downside limited.
* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output
is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million
tonnes last year.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)