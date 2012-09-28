MUMBAI, Sept 28 Indian chana futures dropped on Friday due to slack demand in spot markets from millers and retailers and prospects of higher sowing, though estimates of lower kharif pulses output limited the fall.

* At 0925 GMT, the key October chana contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.14 percent at 4,420 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic demand is dull in the spot market and selling pressure is expected in the futures market at higher levels," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Traders expect the area under chana cultivation to increase because of improved rains late in the season.

* Chana is a rabi crop sown in October and depends on the monsoon for soil moisture.

* In the Delhi spot market, chana edged up 7 rupees to 4,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, estimates of lower kharif pulses output, due to uneven and weak rains, kept the downside limited.

* As per the first advance estimates, kharif pulses output is estimated at 5.26 million tonnes compared with 6.16 million tonnes last year.

