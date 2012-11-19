MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian chana futures were steady with an upside bias on Monday due to some improvement in spot demand from millers and on an estimated fall in kharif output, though hopes of a higher area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season restricted the upside.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to 4,395 rupees per 100 kg at 0739 GMT.

* "So far it is almost stable but likely to gain towards the end of the session on some lower level buying. The December contract may touch 4,435 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to 4,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)