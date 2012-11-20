MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian chana futures fell on
Tuesday due to a decline in spot demand with the end of major
festivals while prospects of a higher area under cultivation in
the ongoing rabi season and likely higher imports weighed.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.55 percent to
4,313 rupees per 100 kg at 0801 GMT.
* "Demand for chana has come down everywhere as festivals
have almost ended and fresh supplies from the new crop would
start soon," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* Major Indian festivals have already ended while the
wedding season will taper off in December.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 33.5 rupees to
4,573 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect pulses imports to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in the kharif output.
* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry
show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to
5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)