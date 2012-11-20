MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday due to a decline in spot demand with the end of major festivals while prospects of a higher area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season and likely higher imports weighed.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 1.55 percent to 4,313 rupees per 100 kg at 0801 GMT.

* "Demand for chana has come down everywhere as festivals have almost ended and fresh supplies from the new crop would start soon," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Major Indian festivals have already ended while the wedding season will taper off in December.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 33.5 rupees to 4,573 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect pulses imports to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in the kharif output.

* The first advance estimates from the agriculture ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)