MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed by falling demand in spot markets after major festivals ended and prospects of higher area under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.27 percent at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg at 0731 GMT.

* "Spot demand has come down after the end of major festivals. Weak buying from retailers and millers is likely to keep chana prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Major Indian festivals have ended, while the wedding season will taper off after December.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 97 rupees to 4,457 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)