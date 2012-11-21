MUMBAI Nov 21 Indian chana futures fell more
than 1 percent on Wednesday, weighed by falling demand in spot
markets after major festivals ended and prospects of higher area
under cultivation in the ongoing rabi season.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.27
percent at 4,266 rupees per 100 kg at 0731 GMT.
* "Spot demand has come down after the end of major
festivals. Weak buying from retailers and millers is likely to
keep chana prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior
analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* Major Indian festivals have ended, while the wedding
season will taper off after December.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 97 rupees to
4,457 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in kharif output.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)