MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian chana futures fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday due to hopes of higher area under cultivation and weak demand in spot markets after major festivals ended.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.75 percent at 4,236 rupees per 100 kg at 0838 GMT.

* "Consumption of chana has come down after festivals. Prices are expected to come down further in the coming weeks," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Major Indian festivals have ended, while the wedding season will taper off after December.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 23 rupees to 4,430 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)