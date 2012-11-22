MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian chana futures fell for a
fourth straight session on Thursday due to hopes of higher area
under cultivation and weak demand in spot markets after major
festivals ended.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.75
percent at 4,236 rupees per 100 kg at 0838 GMT.
* "Consumption of chana has come down after festivals.
Prices are expected to come down further in the coming weeks,"
said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.
* Major Indian festivals have ended, while the wedding
season will taper off after December.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell by 23 rupees to
4,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in kharif output.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)