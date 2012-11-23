MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian chana futures snapped a
four-day falling streak on Friday on short-covering with a
little improvement in the spot market supporting the upside,
though prospects of a greater area under cultivation are
expected to weigh on sentiment.
* The most-active chana for December delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent
at 4,253 rupees per 100 kg at 0801 GMT.
* "Some recovery is seen in chana futures but the overall
trend is still weak because the area under cultivation is
expected to be higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* Reddy expects December chana prices to test resistance at
around 4,280 rupees.
* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana
cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture
and attractive prices.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is currently in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 14 rupees to
4,414 rupees per 100 kg.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak
monsoon rains during the planting period.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)