MUMBAI Nov 23 Indian chana futures snapped a four-day falling streak on Friday on short-covering with a little improvement in the spot market supporting the upside, though prospects of a greater area under cultivation are expected to weigh on sentiment.

* The most-active chana for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 4,253 rupees per 100 kg at 0801 GMT.

* "Some recovery is seen in chana futures but the overall trend is still weak because the area under cultivation is expected to be higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects December chana prices to test resistance at around 4,280 rupees.

* Traders and analysts expect the area under chana cultivation to increase this year due to adequate soil moisture and attractive prices.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is currently in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose by 14 rupees to 4,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

