MUMBAI Nov 26 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to prospects of a greater area under cultivation and hopes of higher imports due to a shortfall in kharif pulses production, but a slow pace of Rabi sowing limited the downside.

* Sowing for chana is progressing slow due to delayed start but overall area is expected to exceed last year, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.78 percent at 4,222 rupees per 100 kg at 0726 GMT.

* "Sowing is so far slow but would gain pace and be higher than last year. Chana prices are expected to remain weak and could fall by another 200-300 rupees in the short term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is currently in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana inched up 10 rupees to 4,440 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)