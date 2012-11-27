MUMBAI Nov 27 Indian chana futures rose on
Tuesday on some value buying after falling for two sessions in a
row, while slow sowing due to a delayed harvesting of
summer-sown crops in some states supported the buying.
* Sowing of chana is slow in states like Madhya Pradesh and
Rajasthan because of a delayed harvesting of summer crops but
the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, traders and
analysts said.
* The most-active chana contract for December delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.54 percent at 4,272 rupees per 100 kg at 0814 GMT.
* "A bounce-back is seen in chana futures because of delayed
sowing activities, which may also push back arrivals," said
Badruddin Khan, assistant vice president at Indiabulls
Commodities.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* Khan does not expect chana prices to fall below 4,000
rupees.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak
monsoon rains during the planting period.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana inched down 2.5 rupees
to 4,422.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)