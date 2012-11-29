MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on prospects of a higher area under cultivation due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, though a slow pace of sowing limited the losses.

* Sowing of chana is slow in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan because of a delayed harvesting of summer crops but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.80 percent at 4,240 rupees per 100 kg at 0823 GMT.

* "Festive demand is seemed to be over and has led to correction in prices. Availability of peas in the spot market is stable and might support bears in the near term," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to 4,450 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Tuesday. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)