MUMBAI Nov 29 Indian chana futures fell on
Thursday on prospects of a higher area under cultivation due to
attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, though a
slow pace of sowing limited the losses.
* Sowing of chana is slow in states like Madhya Pradesh and
Rajasthan because of a delayed harvesting of summer crops but
the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, traders and
analysts said.
* The most-active chana contract for December delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.80 percent at 4,240 rupees per 100 kg at 0823 GMT.
* "Festive demand is seemed to be over and has led to
correction in prices. Availability of peas in the spot market is
stable and might support bears in the near term," Kotak
Commodities said in a research note on Thursday.
* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which
is in progress, depends on soil moisture.
* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13
because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak
monsoon rains during the planting period.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 36 rupees to
4,450 rupees per 100 kg from the close of Tuesday.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)