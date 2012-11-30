MUMBAI Nov 30 Indian chana futures fell on Friday on weak demand in the local markets in the absence of any fresh trigger and expectations of higher area under cultivation.

* Sowing of chana is lagging behind in some areas due to a delayed harvesting of summer crops but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active chana contract for December delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.73 percent at 4,206 rupees per 100 kg at 0835 GMT.

* "Overall sowing is expected to be higher and weather conditions are also favourable. Presently sowing is slow in some parts but would gain pace in the coming weeks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 37 rupees to 4,400 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)