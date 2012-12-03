MUMBAI Dec 3 Indian chana futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday on prospects of a higher area under cultivation due to conducive weather conditions while sluggish spot demand also aided the trend.

* Sowing of chana is lagging behind in some areas due to a delayed harvesting of summer crops, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, traders and analysts said.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.46 percent at 3,993 rupees per 100 kg at 0708 GMT.

* "Spot prices have fallen a lot due to expectation of a higher production from the expanded area," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana, or chickpea, is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Reddy expects the January contract to test support at 3,980 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 104 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)