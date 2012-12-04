MUMBAI Dec 4 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday over prospects of higher output as farmers see area under cultivation expanding and likely higher imports weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.45 percent at 4,014 rupees per 100 kg at 0912 GMT.

* "Availability of peas in the spot market is stable and might support bears in the near term. Canada and Australia chickpea (chana) crop is said to be higher than last year and is currently in good condition," Kotak Commodities said in a research note on Tuesday.

* Traders expect imports of pulses to be higher in 2012/13 because of an estimated drop in kharif output due to weak monsoon rains during the planting period.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry showed the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's due to attractive prices and conducive weather conditions, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 26 rupees to 4,156 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)