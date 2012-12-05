MUMBAI Dec 5 India chana futures rose on Wednesday on short-covering after falling in the previous three sessions due to an expected rise in production this season as farmers are likely to increase the area under its cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.32 percent at 4,022 rupees per 100 kg at 0906 GMT. The contract fell nearly 2.5 percent in the previous three sessions on declining demand amid hopes of higher output in the current season.

* "Chana futures fell sharply in the past few sessions and are now up on short-covering. We don't expect chana to rise further as the overall fundamentals are weak and it looks that prices could come down further," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable conditions for planting the crop in more areas.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 52 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)