MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday on bargain buying supported by steady local demand though hopes of a rise in production and higher supplies through imports weighed on sentiment.

* Sowing of chana, a winter crop, is progressing well in leading cultivating states except Rajasthan, where seeded area is lower than last year's, traders said.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.45 percent at 3,995 rupees per 100 kg as of 0921 GMT.

* "Bargain buying is seen in chana futures but upside would be limited because production is expected higher," said Ankita Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was almost steady at 4,071 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)