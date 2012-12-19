MUMBAI Dec 19 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday on bargain buying supported by steady local demand
though hopes of a rise in production and higher supplies through
imports weighed on sentiment.
* Sowing of chana, a winter crop, is progressing well in
leading cultivating states except Rajasthan, where seeded area
is lower than last year's, traders said.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.45 percent at 3,995 rupees per 100 kg as of 0921 GMT.
* "Bargain buying is seen in chana futures but upside would
be limited because production is expected higher," said Ankita
Parekh, an analyst at Nirmal Bang.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was almost steady at
4,071 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)