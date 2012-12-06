MUMBAI Dec 6 India chana futures fell on Thursday on expectations of higher imports and hopes of a rise in area under cultivation due to conducive weather conditions.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.11 percent at 4,009 rupees per 100 kg at 0943 GMT.

* "Imports are going to be higher this year as kharif crop is short. Prices are likely to fall further in the coming days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable conditions for planting the crop in more areas.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 79 rupees to 4,285 rupees per 100 kg, helped by buying from millers. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)