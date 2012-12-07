MUMBAI Dec 7 India chana futures fell on Friday due to weak demand from millers in the spot market, while expectations of higher output from a likely increase in the area under cultivation weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.05 percent at 3,959 rupees per 100 kg at 0749 GMT.

* "The trend looks bearish in chana because of expectations of higher production. Prices are expected to fall by another 300-400 rupees per 100 kg in the short term," said Yogesh Khatri, a senior research analyst at Destimoney Securities.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September have increased the moisture levels in soil, creating favourable conditions for planting over a larger area.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 59 rupees to 4,200 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)