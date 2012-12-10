MUMBAI Dec 10 India chana futures rose more than half-a-percent on Monday as traders covered short positions after a recent fall in prices, though expectations of higher output on a likely increase in the area under cultivation limited the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.68 percent at 4,016 rupees per 100 kg at 0859 GMT.

* "Some short-covering is seen in chana, but the overall trend is still weak because seeded area is seen higher," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture. Heavy rains in September increased soil moisture, creating favourable conditions for planting over a larger area.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana inched up 2 rupees to 4,180 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)