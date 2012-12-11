MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday due to the increased supply of imported pulses and hopes of a likely increase in the area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.87 percent at 3,991 rupees per 100 kg at 0826 GMT.

* "Supply of imported pulses is increasing and is likely to gain pace further in coming weeks. Chana prices could fall by another 300-400 rupees in near term," said Anand Sarwade, a trader from Gadag, Karnataka.

* Pulses imports are seen higher in 2012/13 due to a shortfall in the kharif pulses output, traders said.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 11 rupees to 4,211 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)