MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday on expectations of higher output from a likely rise in the area under cultivation while increased supply of imported pulses also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.57 percent at 3,977 rupees per 100 kg at 0640 GMT.

* "Imports in the fiscal year 2012/13 are likely to be higher than a year earlier because of a shortfall in the summer sown pulses output," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the January contract to fall to 3,860 rupees per 100 kg in the short term.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 21 rupees to 4,179 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)