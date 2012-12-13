MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on sluggish demand in the domestic market and expectations of higher output from a likely rise in the area under cultivation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.81 percent at 3,938 rupees per 100 kg as of 0919 GMT.

* "Demand is poor from local buyers and is likely to stay weak in the coming days as there are no major festivals around," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are expected to be higher than a year earlier due to a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders said.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 16 rupees to 4,134 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)