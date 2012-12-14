MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian chana futures snapped a 3-day falling streak on Friday as traders covered short positions though weak domestic demand and expectations of higher area under cultivation restricted the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.58 percent at 3,966 rupees per 100 kg as of 0900 GMT.

* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures after recent fall in prices but overall trend still remains down due to sluggish local demand and higher supplies from the imported pulses," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are expected to be higher than a year earlier due to a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders said.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif or summer-sown pulses could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* Sowing is lagging behind in some areas due to delayed harvesting of the summer crop, but the overall area is expected to exceed last year's, helped by attractive prices, traders and analysts said.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 29 rupees to 4,082 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)