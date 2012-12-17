MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian chana futures were up on Monday due to some value buying after prices fell nearly 4 percent since the start of the month, though expectations of a higher area under cultivation limited the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.25 percent at 3,960 rupees per 100 kg as of 0833 GMT.

* "The trend is still weak because of expectations of higher output, but some lower-level buying is seen in today's session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Reddy expects the January contract to test resistance at around 3,995 rupees per 100 kg.

* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are expected to be higher than a year earlier due to lesser stocks and a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders said.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 7 rupees to 4,047 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)