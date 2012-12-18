MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian chana futures rose on
Tuesday tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was
good from millers and retailers though expectations of an
increased output from a likely rise in the area restricted the
upside.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.33 percent at 3,995 rupees per 100 kg as of 0820 GMT.
* "Local demand has improved marginally at these levels but
it is unlikely to sustain at higher prices because the next crop
is expected to be higher," said Nitin Taori, a trader from
Khamgaon in Maharashtra.
* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are
expected to be higher than a year earlier due to lesser stocks
and a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders
said.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the
output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in
progress, depends on soil moisture.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45.5 rupees to
4,088 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)