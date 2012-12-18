MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian chana futures rose on Tuesday tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand was good from millers and retailers though expectations of an increased output from a likely rise in the area restricted the upside.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.33 percent at 3,995 rupees per 100 kg as of 0820 GMT.

* "Local demand has improved marginally at these levels but it is unlikely to sustain at higher prices because the next crop is expected to be higher," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* Imports of pulses in the fiscal year ending March 2013 are expected to be higher than a year earlier due to lesser stocks and a shortfall in the output of summer-sown pulses, traders said.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Chana is a winter crop and its sowing, which is in progress, depends on soil moisture.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45.5 rupees to 4,088 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)