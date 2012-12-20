MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday due to good demand from millers and retailers in the spot market though expectations of a rise in production and higher supplies through imports restricted the upside.

* Sowing of chana, a winter crop, is progressing well in the leading cultivating states except Rajasthan, where seeded area is lower than last year's, traders said.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.42 percent at 4,037 rupees per 100 kg as of 0840 GMT.

* "Demand has slightly improved in the spot market at lower prices but any sharp rise in price is difficult because the coming crop is expected to be higher," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to 4,128 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)