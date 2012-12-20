MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday due to good demand from millers and retailers in the
spot market though expectations of a rise in production and
higher supplies through imports restricted the upside.
* Sowing of chana, a winter crop, is progressing well in the
leading cultivating states except Rajasthan, where seeded area
is lower than last year's, traders said.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
up 0.42 percent at 4,037 rupees per 100 kg as of 0840 GMT.
* "Demand has slightly improved in the spot market at lower
prices but any sharp rise in price is difficult because the
coming crop is expected to be higher," said Pramod Bansal, a
trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 45 rupees to
4,128 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)