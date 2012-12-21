MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian chana futures fell on
Friday due to expectations of higher output from a likely
increase in the area under cultivation while the likelihood of
higher imports also weighed.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.89 percent at 4,025 rupees per 100 kg as of 0834 GMT.
* "Chana sowing is progressing well and weather conditions
are so far supportive. We are expecting a better crop than last
year," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,150
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)