MUMBAI Dec 21 Indian chana futures fell on Friday due to expectations of higher output from a likely increase in the area under cultivation while the likelihood of higher imports also weighed.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.89 percent at 4,025 rupees per 100 kg as of 0834 GMT.

* "Chana sowing is progressing well and weather conditions are so far supportive. We are expecting a better crop than last year," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon in Maharashtra.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry show the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana was steady at 4,150 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)