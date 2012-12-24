MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian chana futures inched down on Monday due to hopes of an increase in the seeded area and likelihood of higher imports though expectations of some lower-level demand in the local markets from millers could support prices.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg as of 0819 GMT.

* "Production should increase because sowing is higher especially in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and weather conditions are also favourable," said Badruddin Khan, an analyst at Indiabulls Commodities.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 3.5 rupees to 4,104 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)