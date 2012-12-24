BRIEF-Reliance Communications says lenders constitute joint forum to consider debt reduction plans
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian chana futures inched down on Monday due to hopes of an increase in the seeded area and likelihood of higher imports though expectations of some lower-level demand in the local markets from millers could support prices.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.27 percent at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg as of 0819 GMT.
* "Production should increase because sowing is higher especially in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra and weather conditions are also favourable," said Badruddin Khan, an analyst at Indiabulls Commodities.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged down 3.5 rupees to 4,104 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)
* Says Reliance Communications' lenders constitute joint forum
Jun 2 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE733E14054 NTPC 90D 5-Jun-17 99.9499 6.1024 4 380 99.9495 6