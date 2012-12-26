MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday tracking weak demand in the spot markets while hopes of an increase in seeded area and likelihood of higher imports also weighed.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.69 percent at 3,957 rupees per 100 kg as of 0649 GMT.

* "Production is expected to increase because the area under cultivation is seen higher. Fundamentals for chana remain weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 76 rupees to 4,035 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)