MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian chana futures were lower
on Thursday due to a drop in the spot demand amid hopes of
higher output from a likely increase in the area under
cultivation while likelihood of increased imports also weighed.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.28 percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg as of 0833 GMT.
* "Demand from millers is weak at these prices as they are
expecting a further drop in the prices. Conducive weather
conditions are supportive for sowing operations," said Pramod
Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 80 rupees to
3,920 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
