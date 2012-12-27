MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian chana futures were lower on Thursday due to a drop in the spot demand amid hopes of higher output from a likely increase in the area under cultivation while likelihood of increased imports also weighed.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.28 percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg as of 0833 GMT.

* "Demand from millers is weak at these prices as they are expecting a further drop in the prices. Conducive weather conditions are supportive for sowing operations," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana fell 80 rupees to 3,920 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.