MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian chana futures fell on
Friday, weighed by likelihood of higher imports and hopes of
higher output from an expected increase in acreage.
* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used
in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of
demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and
traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to
inflation.
* The most-active chana contract for January delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was
down 0.69 percent at 3,888 rupees per 100 kg as of 0822 GMT.
* "Sentiment is down because production estimates are
higher. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka would
start arriving in a fortnight," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior
analyst with Angel Commodities.
* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to
3,933 rupees per 100 kg.
* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows
the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26
million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)