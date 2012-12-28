MUMBAI Dec 28 Indian chana futures fell on Friday, weighed by likelihood of higher imports and hopes of higher output from an expected increase in acreage.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.69 percent at 3,888 rupees per 100 kg as of 0822 GMT.

* "Sentiment is down because production estimates are higher. Supplies from the new season crop in Karnataka would start arriving in a fortnight," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana edged up 6 rupees to 3,933 rupees per 100 kg.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)