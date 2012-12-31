MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian chana futures rose on Monday due to short-covering, supported by a pick-up in the local spot demand though likelihood of higher imports capped the gains.

* The most-active chana contract for January delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.87 percent at 3,839 rupees per 100 kg as of 0907 GMT. It has fallen more than 6 percent since the start of the month.

* "Demand from millers improve at lower levels but any sharp rise is unlikely because imports are seen higher," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon.

* In the New Delhi spot market, chana rose 39 rupees to 3,889 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's efforts to encourage farmers to plant pulses, used in staple dishes like dal, will still leave output short of demand in the year to March 2013, a poll of importers and traders showed, pushing imports up 7 percent and adding to inflation.

* The first advance estimates from the farm ministry shows the output of kharif, or summer-sown pulses, could fall to 5.26 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes a year earlier. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)